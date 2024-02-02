The72’s writers offer their Middlesbrough vs Sunderland prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Sunday.

Middlesbrough come into this weekend’s clash following a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. Michael Carrick’s men are enjoying mixed form at the moment with three wins, two losses and a draw in their last five Championship outings.

Boro sit 11th in the table as things stand, slightly feeling the effects of their play-off hangover from last season. They are only four points off the top six, but losing Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa on deadline day will have been a big blow.

Sunderland lie a little higher in the Championship table than their North East rivals, sat 7th just one point away from the play-off spots. The Black Cats have won just two of their last six in all competitions, however, so it looks set to be a good battle tomorrow afternoon.

Michael Beale’s side will be boosted by the signings of Romaine Mundle and Callum Styles, who are both able to make their debuts against Boro.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Jacob Hackett

“Sunderland have struggled against Middlesbrough in recent times, winning just once in their last nine meetings. I can see that poor record against the Teesside outfit continuing here.

“Boro will have a point to prove following their heavy defeat to Chelsea, and with the Riverside behind them I think they may just nick this one. It’ll be intriguing to see how they fare without Morgan Rogers following his exit, but you’d back Carrick and co to come up with an effective solution.

“My prediction is 1-0 to Carrick’s men.”

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland prediction: 1-0

James Ray

“The general feeling around Sunderland isn’t a particularly positive one. The backing of Beale is yet to emerge from supporters and the lack of a striker signing in the January transfer window means a key area is still fairly week.

“Sides like Middlesbrough can exploit that, and I think they’ll be able to do so when the two sides meet on Sunday.

“Sunderland no doubt have what it takes to get a result. Boro have been inconsistent and if they’re not on their game they’ve shown they can really struggle. However, I can see them claiming a good win here to raise spirits again.”

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland prediction: 2-1