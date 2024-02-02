The72’s writers offer their Bolton Wanderers vs Reading prediction ahead of the League One clash on Saturday afternoon.

Bolton Wanderers come into this weekend’s League One clash having won six of their last seven games in the third-tier. In those victories, they’ve kept a thoroughly impressive five clean sheets.

Ian Evatt’s side are now 2nd in the League One table, three points off top. They have three games in hand on leaders Portsmouth though, putting them in the driving seat for the title.

Reading meanwhile have maintained impressive form, especially considering they’re being completely hamstrung by their ownership. They’ve lost just one of their last nine league games, drawing five and winning three.

The Royals remain in deep trouble as a result of their point deductions though. They’re three points from safety in 21st.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Bolton Wanderers should see this as a great chance to pick up another valuable win in their bid for promotion. Reading are a stronger side than their league standing represents but still, the hosts should be taking all three points from this one.

“If Bolton can really start to put together a strong run over the rest of the season, they’ll be in a commanding position in the title race. They’ve enjoyed a decent transfer window and should only get stronger from here on out.

“I’ll say the hosts win this one 2-0.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Reading prediction: 2-0

Harry Mail

“Bolton have been boosted by the arrival of Aaron Collins from Bristol Rovers and landing him is a statement of intent to the rest of the league as they look to gain promotion.

“The addition of Caleb Taylor from West Brom is also a shrewd move by the Trotters and he will bolster their defensive options.

“Reading’s problems off the pitch have been well documented and they will be in for a tough test against Ian Evatt’s side. I can see the Royals slumping to a loss here in a dent to their survival hopes.”

Bolton Wanderers vs Reading prediction: 3-0