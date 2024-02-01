Wycombe Wanderers defender Joe Low is attracting interest from elsewhere on deadline day, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Wycombe Wanderers could face a battle to keep hold of the centre-back before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Low, 21, has made 28 appearances during the first-half of this season, 22 of which have come in League One, and he has chipped in with two goals and a single assist from the back.

According to reporter O’Rourke on X (see below), a number of clubs are keeping tabs of his progress ahead of a potential swoop.

A number of clubs are eyeing moves for Wycombe defender Joe Low on deadline day.#Chairboys #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/IiOHvWa1L9 — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) February 1, 2024

Wycombe Wanderers man eyed

Low only joined Wycombe last summer but has enjoyed his first six months with them in the third tier and has become one of their most prized assets.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Bristol City and was a regular for them at various youth levels.

The Wales international, who has one cap under his belt so far for his country which came last year in a European Championship qualifier against Croatia, signed his first professional contract at Ashton Gate back in 2020.

Low went on to play twice for the Robins’ first-team and was loaned out by the Championship outfit to the likes of Frome Town, Dorchester Town, Yate Town, Eastleigh and Walsall to get some experience under his belt.

He spent last term with the latter in League Two before he was sold on a permanent basis to Wycombe.

The Chairboys are currently sat in 19th position in the league table and are only four points above the drop zone. Losing Low would be a big blow to their hopes of avoiding relegation in this campaign and they will be keen to keep him no doubt.