Wrexham are set to send Jake Bickerstaff on loan to fellow League Two outfit Accrington Stanley, as per Pete O’Rourke.

Wrexham today completed the signing of Fleetwood Town striker Jack Marriott. That looks to have opened the door for an exit in the attacking department too, with Bickerstaff said to have agreed a loan move to League Two rivals Accrington Stanley.

John Coleman’s side are placed 11th in the League Two table following relegation from League One last season. They’re just four points away from those allusive play-off spots.

Bickerstaff will look to provide the boost needed for Accrington to push up the league and give them a fighting chance of returning to the third tier at the first time of asking. This will be the striker’s third loan move away from the Racecourse following spells with Caernarfon Town and Nantwich Town in 2021 and 2022 respectively.

The right move for Bickerstaff

A product of Wrexham’s academy, the Welshman has featured 24 times for the Red Dragons in total. During those appearances he has scored three goals and set up a further two.

15 of those appearances have come during the current campaign. But being firmly behind Paul Mullin, Sam Dalby, Ollie Palmer and the vastly experienced Steven Fletcher in the pecking order, it is perhaps the right timing for Bickerstaff to move elsewhere.

Marriott’s arrival will have likely put the final nail in the coffin as far as that decision is concerned.

Bickerstaff will now battle with Josh Andrews, Josh Woods and Matt Lowe for game time up top at the Wham Stadium. That said, the aforementioned Andrews is a target for Gillingham, so perhaps this agreement facilitates a switch there as well.