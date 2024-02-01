Wrexham and Stockport County have looked at signing Owen Moxon from Carlisle United this winter, as detailed in a report by HITC Sport.

The League Two promotion hopefuls are poised to miss out on his signature though as Portsmouth close in on his addition on deadline day.

Moxon, 26, helped Carlisle win the play-offs last year under Paul Simpson and has been a key player for them over recent times.

As per a report by HITC Sport, Wrexham, Stockport and Blackpool have eyed him this month but Pompey will see off competition from elsewhere to get him before the deadline.

Wrexham and Stockport County eyed midfielder

Moxon would have been an eye-catching signing for either Wrexham and Stockport but it would have been a surprise to see him drop back into the fourth tier, despite both clubs being very ambitious.

Moxon is out of contract at the end of this season and is due to become a free agent in the summer. Carlisle risk losing him for nothing in June if they don’t cash in on him in this transfer window, hence why Portsmouth’s advances have been accepted recently.

John Mousinho’s side have already brought in the likes of Callum Lang and Tom McIntyre from Wigan Athletic and Reading recently and are top of the third tier table.

Moxon may well be playing in the Championship next term if Pompey are able to get themselves over the line.

He has made 28 appearances in all competitions so far this term, chipping in with three goals and three assists.

Prior to his move to Cumbria, Carlisle-born Moxon played in Scotland for Queen of the South, Gretna and Annan Athletic and has adapted well to life in the Football League.