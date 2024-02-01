West Brom starlet Keilan Quinn is set to join Aston Villa in a £1m deal, The Athletic has reported (Transfer deadline day live, 01.02.24, 09:31).

West Brom have seen a whole host of promising talents come through their youth ranks. Some remain with the Baggies to fulfil their first-team dreams at The Hawthorns, while others head elsewhere to develop their game at a higher level.

Fellow midlands outfit Aston Villa are no strangers to poaching prospects from the Championship club’s academy. Now, it seems another youngster is set to make the move to the Villains.

According to The Athletic, 16-year-old midfielder Keilan Quinn is poised to head for Villa Park after West Brom and Aston Villa agreed a fee worth around £1m. The plan is for him to link up with the Premier League club’s U16s side before becoming a scholar next season.

Midfielder Quinn has been a regular at U18s level this season, playing 10 times in the U18 Premier League.

Heading for pastures new

Quinn isn’t the first prospect to swap West Brom for Aston Villa. Given the number that have made that switch, he might not be the last either.

The deal at least sees the Baggies given a bit of a financial boost at the end of the transfer window. They can either choose to reinvest it back into the academy that produced a top talent like Quinn, or they can utilise it elsewhere.

Carlos Corberan may be hoping for some late business before tonight’s 11pm deadline. His side have enjoyed a strong season to date but in the fight for promotion, some extra reinforcements certainly won’t go amiss.

West Brom currently sit 5th in the Championship table. They’re two points ahead of 7th placed Sunderland with a game in hand but are a hefty 12 points behind Leeds United above them.