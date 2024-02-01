West Brom are set to sign Celtic winger Mikey Johnston on loan until the end of the season, with John Percy confirming a medical is set to take place.

West Brom are doing well in the Championship. The Black Country side sit 5th in the table, 12 points behind 4th place Leeds United.

Now, reporter Percy says that they are set to finalise a deal for Celtic’s Irish winger Johnston. This signing will be on a loan for the rest of this season with a medical set to take place before the confirmation of his move to The Hawthorns.

#wba are set to sign #Celtic winger Mikey Johnston today. Republic of Ireland international to undergo medical ahead of a loan move for remainder of the season — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 1, 2024

Johnston has come up through the youth system with The Bhoys. He has gone on to make 92 appearances across all competitions for the Glasgow giants, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists.

The move into English football will be his second away from Celtic. Last season the 24-year-old spent a season in Portugal with Vitoria Guimaraes, where he featured in 31 games across all competitions while scoring three goals and registering five assists.

Baggies fortunes to improve?

Carlos Corberan’s West Brom are 14 points and goal difference away from the automatic promotion spots. Their 5th place in the table gives them a play-off spot.

However, the Championship is a very competitive league and they are only in the top six by with a two-point safety margin. Below them are two sides – Sunderland and Hull City – who could move above them if results went their way.

It is a long slog through February to May and clubs need both a big slice of good fortune as well as strong reinforcements. West Brom will be getting that by signing Johnston. He already has nine appearances in the Scottish Premiership for Celtic this season, yielding two goals and an assist.

He would come to the Championship ready to hit the ground running and with international caps to his name, he comes with a good pedigree. Johnston has played six times for the Republic of Ireland.

In short, Johnston could prove to be an astute signing who could improve West Brom’s fortunes as they look to consolidate a top-six place.