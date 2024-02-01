West Brom centre-back Caleb Taylor is a late loan target for League One side Bolton Wanderers, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Bolton Wanderers are facing a shortage of centre-backs late in the transfer window. Ricardo Santos and Eoin Toal have both picked up injury concerns, potentially leaving Ian Evatt without two of his key defenders.

They’re not left with much time to address the problem either. The window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

However, the League One promotion hopefuls look to be targeting a late move for West Brom ace Caleb Taylor. Writing on his Patreon, reporter Alan Nixon states that Bolton Wanderers are trying to sign the Baggies centre-back on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old thoroughly impressed in the third-tier with Cheltenham Town last season and was kept in the Championship for the 2023/24 campaign as a result. With only three league appearances to his name though, Taylor may benefit from a chance to impress away from The Hawthorns for a second time.

A strong target

Following his impressive loan with Cheltenham Town, many were of the belief that Taylor was ready for Championship football. He hasn’t had the chance to really display his abilities in the second-tier yet, but he looks to be in a decent position for a future in Carlos Corberan’s side.

However, having played a backup role this season, he could certainly benefit from regular game time with a Bolton Wanderers side fighting it out at the top of the League One table. Taylor would likely get good time on the pitch there too.

That said though, West Brom would then face a potential shortage of their own if he was to move on. With Semi Ajayi away at AFCON, the only other options at the heart of defence are Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley and Erik Pieters.