Watford are set to sign Giorgi Chakvetadze on a permanent deal from Gent, reports Ryan Taylor.

Watford are poised to activate their option to land the midfielder before the end of the transfer window later today.

Chakvetadze, 24, linked up with the Hornets last summer and has since enjoyed his time in England so far.

In this latest update regarding his situation by reporter Taylor on X, the Hornets will be snapping him up for good now after his temporary stint.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Watford to land midfielder

Chakvetadze has adapted well to life in the Championship and has made 25 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season, chipping in with a single goal and two assist.

The Georgia international, who has made 22 caps for his country to date, has been on the books of his parent club Gent since 2017.

He has played 81 times for the Belgian side and has found the net on eight occasions. The Tbilisi-born man has also had loan spells away at Hamburg and Slovan Bratislava over recent years to boost his development.

Chakvetadze started his career at FC Norchi Dinamoeli before linking up with Dinamo Tbilisi in 2010 as a youngster. He then rose up through their youth ranks before breaking into their first-team.

Watford drew 0-0 with Sheffield Wednesday away last night and are now three points off the play-offs. However, teams like Hull City and West Brom above them have a game in hand.

The Hornets have stuck by Valerien Ismael in this campaign and he hasn’t become their latest managerial casualty just yet. He has done well so far and has his sights set on helping them reach the top six this term.

They are back in action this weekend with a home match against Cardiff City.