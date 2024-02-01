Watford have rejected a bid from Aberdeen for Mattie Pollock, as per the Daily Record.

Watford intend to keep hold of the defender beyond the transfer deadline today.

Pollock, 22, has made nine appearances in all competitions for the Hornets so far this season.

The Daily Record report the Dons were interested in luring him back to Scotland but their attempts have been rebuffed.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Watford snub offer

Keeping hold of Pollock is a shrewd move by Watford as he provides useful competition and depth to their defensive department. Although he isn’t guaranteed a starting place at Vicarage Road, he is a safe pair of hands to call upon when required which is a useful option to have when chasing down a play-off spot.

He is no stranger to being linked with a move away from Hertfordshire. Belgian outfit Charleroi eyed him earlier this winter, as per The Athletic, whilst reporter Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon last summer that Barnsley were interested in League One but nothing came about in the end and he stayed put.

The centre-back joined the Hornets back in 2021 and he was loaned out to Aberdeen last term after a similar spell at Cheltenham Town to get some more experience.

Pollock was a hit with the Dons in the Scottish Premiership and played 20 matches, chipping in with an impressive five goals from the back.

Prior to his move to Watford, the former Leeds United and Middlesbrough man played for Grimsby Town and made 58 outings for their senior team before he was lured away.

Aberdeen have been looking to bring him back recently but the Hornets have held firm and batted away the advances of the Scottish top flight outfit.