Swansea City are considering a swoop for Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei, reports Darren Witcoop.

Swansea City are looking to bolster their attacking department before the end of the window.

Ebiowei, 20, is said to be on the radar of fellow Championship sides QPR and Coventry City ahead of the 11pm deadline, as well as Belgian side Molenbeek, according to Sky Sports.

In this latest update regarding his situation, reporter Witcoop has claimed on X that the Swans are also in the frame for his signature.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Swansea City eye winger

Swansea could see Ebiowei as someone to give them more competition and depth on the wing.

The youngster spent the second-half of the last campaign with Hull City under Liam Rosenior but struggled to make an impact with the Tigers. He played 12 times during his spell in East Yorkshire but didn’t score before heading back to his parent club last summer.

Crystal Palace opted to keep hold of him for the first-half of this season but he hasn’t featured at all for Roy Hodgson’s side due to the competition for places in their ranks in his position.

The England youth international signed for the Eagles in 2022 and has since played five games for the South London outfit to date.

He had spells in the academies at Chelsea, Arsenal and Rangers before linking up with Derby County.

The attacker went on to break into the Rams’ senior team under Wayne Rooney and scored once in 16 matches altogether before landing a switch to the Premier League.

Swansea are being linked but would face competition from the likes of QPR, Coventry and Molenbeek if they are to get him. This is a transfer saga that may well go down to the wire.