Swansea City have agreed a deal to sign Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta ahead of Rotherham United, reports Ryan Taylor.

Swansea City are looking to land the Poland international before the end of the transfer window.

Placheta, 25, is out of contract at the end of the season and is due to become a free agent in the summer.

In this latest update regarding the player’s situation by reporter Taylor on X, he is poised to have a medical ahead of a switch to the Swans.

Swansea City close in on winger

Placheta will give Swansea more competition and depth out wide if they are able to get a deal over the line for his signature before the 11pm deadline.

Luke Williams was chosen as their boss following Michael Duff’s exit and the former Notts County man is putting his own stamp on his squad with some additions as he looks to guide his new club up the Championship table.

Placheta has played only three times for the Canaries so far this term and has slipped out of favour under David Wagner.

He has been on the books at Carrow Road since 2020 and has made 45 appearances in all competitions since then, chipping in with two goals.

The wide man, who has seven caps for his country under his belt to date, spent time away from the East Anglian outfit at Birmingham City in the 2022/23 season.

Placheta has played for the likes of Pogoń Siedlce, Podbeskidzie and Śląsk Wrocław in the past and his future is up in the air at this moment in time.

His potential new club Swansea were beaten 3-1 away at table toppers Leicester City last time out.