Sunderland defender Nectar Triantis is set to move on loan to Hibernian, as per Michael Walker.

Sunderland sit 7th in the Championship table. Michael Beale’s side won last time out against Stoke City and they are back within touching distance of the Championship play-offs.

The Black Cats have had a shaky season, but all things considered they are still well within the race for a top six finish and if Beale can settle his side and find some consistency, there’s no reason they can’t sneak into the top six come the end of the season.

Triantis, 20, joined Sunderland from the Central Coast Mariners in the summer. He has played six Championship games for Sunderland this season, scoring once from central defence.

However, he has struggled to get a consistent run in the squad. Walker has now reported he is set to join Scottish Premiership side Hibernian on loan until the end of the season.

Looks like this will take Kiefer Moore back to Ipswich rather than Sunderland, where Callum Styles is expected from Barnsley and Nectar Triantis will rejoin Nick Montgomery (Central Coast Mariners) on loan at Hibs. https://t.co/c8VcbO2FU7 — Michael Walker (@mwalker2771) February 1, 2024

A good move

Triantis will be re-united with former Central Coast Mariners boss Nick Montgomery in Scotland and that should help the youngster settle. They both know what the other likes and more consistent senior football will only help him moving forward.

The 20-year-old has shown promising signs in the north east, but Sunderland are unable to give Triantis the time to develop at the moment and therefore a loan move makes a lot of sense.

Hibernian are 7th in the Scottish Premiership table and they’ll be hoping to push higher in the division between now and the summer. Hibs had a poor start under former Sunderland boss Lee Johnson and Montgomery is still working to build new foundations to progress from.

Sunderland have already seen Alex Pritchard leave for Birmingham City today and more is expected to happen on Wearside between now and tonight’s deadline.

Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Middlesbrough this Sunday afternoon.