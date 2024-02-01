Sunderland youngster Josh Robertson is wanted by Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion, as per Craig Hope.

Sunderland are just outside the Championship play-offs in 7th. The Championship table looks as tight as ever with just five points the difference between 5th and 11th.

Michael Beale’s men picked up three points last time out against Stoke City, a much-needed win after fan discontent grew in the build-up to the match.

Robertson, 18, has played 31 games for Sunderland’s academy sides since the start of last season. The versatile midfielder has eight goals and four assists in those 31 outings and has impressed with his performances in the north east.

Hope claims he is currently in Brighton ahead of a move today.

🔵 UPDATE: Understand Josh Robertson is in Brighton finalising his move from Sunderland #bhafc #safc https://t.co/WsUfmnUHPz — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) February 1, 2024

A similar style

Both Sunderland and Brighton implement a similar way of working with an emphasis on youth.

The Black Cats are still in the very early stages of their plan. The foundations are there though and the pathway is clear for prospects to make their mark on the first-team.

The Seagulls, though, are much further along in their plan. Brighton are the most notorious club in the country to do this, and arguably the best. Roberto De Zerbi’s side is a very attractive destination for any youngster looking to prove himself.

He undoubtedly has a big future in the game and Brighton is the ideal place for him to be. It’s a big blow for Sunderland though as the Black Cats will likely have been eyeing a promotion to the senior squad in the near future.

A switch to the south coast offers the chance for top flight football and potential Europeans outings later down the line.

This is one to keep an eye on with the January window due to shut at 11pm tonight.