Sunderland might be looking to strike some business in the final stages of the January transfer window. They’ve been consistently linked with winger Amad Diallo, but he seems destined to stay with Manchester United.

Now though, it is claimed that the Black Cats have their eyes on another eye-catching Premier League winger. A fresh report from Football Insider states the Championship side have begun talks over a possible deal for Burnley ace Manuel Benson.

The Belgian has been subject of strong interest from Leeds United and Southampton this month. It seems he’s eyed as an alternative to former loan star Diallo, though time will tell if these reported talks develop into anything serious.

Vincent Kompany failed to rule out the possibility of a late loan exit for Benson last night, but little time remains before the 11pm deadline.

A late move?

There’s no doubt that Benson would be a statement signing for Sunderland, or any other Championship club for that matter. Game time has been hard to come by this season but in the Championship with Burnley, he proved himself as a level above.

Conflicting reports have circulated regarding the winger all month though, so time will tell if these talks actually develop into anything serious. While Kompany was coy on Benson’s future last night, it had previously been said that the manager had persuaded him to say.

Given his limited game time with the Clarets, Benson could certainly benefit from a late move. If the chance does arise, then there will likely be plenty of second-tier sides who look to strike a deal, with Sunderland now among them.