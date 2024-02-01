Sunderland face competition from Villarreal in pursuit of Burnley winger Manuel Benson, as per BBC Sport (live transfer blog, 16.25, 01.02.24).

Sunderland are in talks to land the Premier League man before the end of the window this evening, according to a report by Football Insider, after moves to Southampton and Leeds United fell through.

Benson, 26, helped Burnley win promotion from the Championship last season under Vincent Kompany but his future at Turf Moor is up in the air right now with the deadline at 11pm.

In this latest update regarding his situation by BBC Sport, Villarreal are ‘trying’ to land him. They let ex-Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz leave earlier this month for Sheffield United.

Latest regarding Sunderland target

Benson would be an ambitious signing by Sunderland if they were able to get it over the line. The Black Cats have also managed to keep hold of Jack Clarke so far.

He has been a man in-demand over recent times. GiveMeSport claim Birmingham City and Ipswich Town are admirers, whilst HullLive claim Hull City looked at him before cooling their pursuit.

Benson moved to England in 2022 having previously been on the books at Lierse, Genk and Royal Antwerp and adapted well to life at Burnley in the last campaign, scoring 13 goals in all competitions, 11 of which came in the league.

A temporary exit would help him get more opportunities and he would be an impressive coup for whoever wins the race for his signature.

Sunderland are on the brink of the play-offs and are battling out with teams like Coventry City, Hull and West Brom for a place in the top six. Michael Beale isn’t the most popular man at the Stadium of Light though and could do with a big signing like Benson to boost the spirit of the fans.