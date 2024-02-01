Sunderland are expected to sign Barnsley midfielder Callum Styles on an initial loan, with an option to buy, as per Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

Sunderland sit just outside of the Championship play-offs. Michael Beale’s men are 7th in the Championship table and are hoping to achieve back-to-back top six finishes this season.

Barnsley are 5th in the League One table. Neill Collins’ side are within touching distance of the automatic promotion spots and much-like Sunderland, they have a promotion bid on their mind.

Styles, 23, has played 20 League One games this season, scoring three and assisting two in the third tier. He is a versatile midfielder who can play centrally, off the flank or even fill a gap at full back.

Sunderland’s interest in him first emerged earlier this month, but after the signing of Leo Hjelde it seemed a move for Styles was no longer on the table.

Now though, Nixon has claimed a deal is expected before tonight’s deadline with the player keen to make the switch. This is backed up by Phil Smith and Keith Downie. A move appears all but confirmed, but a lot can change on deadline day.

A chance to prove himself

Styles has had stints in the Championship before with the Tykes and Millwall. He has made over 125 Championship appearances, scoring nine and assisting six along the way.

However, despite his young age he has a great amount of experience for 23-year-old and it is a signing that very much fits the Sunderland model.

The initial loan deal gives him the chance to prove the Sunderland hierarchy and Beale that he is good enough and with an option to buy in the summer, and it will be the Black Cats’ decision whether they make him a permanent addition.

Sunderland look set for a busy deadline day with Alex Pritchard already departing for Birmingham City.

Up next for the Wearsiders is a trip to rivals Middlesbrough this Sunday afternoon.