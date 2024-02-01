Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Cardiff City target, Kieffer Moore is set to stay at Bournemouth beyond tonight’s deadline, as per The Northern Echo.

Sunderland sit 7th in the Championship table, whilst Ipswich Town occupy one of the automatic promotion spots and Cardiff City are down in 14th.

The Championship trio have been chasing a deal for Cherries striker Moore for a few weeks now and it has been no secret that the Premier League outfit would rather a permanent deal, whilst the interested sides would prefer a loan.

It was believed an agreement could still have been reached, but now with the deadline edging closer, a new report claims Moore is likely to stay at Bournemouth with the Welsh forward expected to be in their matchday squad tonight.

It goes onto state none of the three clubs interested managed to agree terms to a loan move and Bournemouth have put a cut-off point on negotiations before ending talks.

Moving onto other targets

January is a difficult month to get things done even if clubs start from the get go, so now moving onto other targets with just over 12 hours left isn’t an easy task.

Sunderland are in dire need of a striker and failure to get one this window would once again sour the mood amongst the fanbase as it would mark three consecutive transfer windows now without the Black Cats sufficiently addressing their number nine shaped hole.

With a deal for Moore nearing a collapse, it does mean fans and clubs alike may be in for an exciting final few hours as they frantically weigh up their options.

The 31-year-old striker would’ve added a good deal of experience and quality to the Championship sides. It would’ve offered Moore the chance to play regular football, something he isn’t doing on the south coast at the minute.

As the deadline approaches this is definitely one to keep an eye on to see which route Sunderland, Ipswich Town and Cardiff City now take.