Stoke City have turned down an offer from Hellas Verona for striker Tyrese Campbell, as detailed in a report by TEAMtalk.

Stoke City have rebuffed the attempts of the Serie A side for their attacker.

Campbell, 24, has made 12 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season for the Potters, chipping in with two goals and a single assist.

In this latest update regarding his situation by TEAMtalk, Verona have seen a bid rejected by Steven Schumacher’s side. The player is also said to have declined a move to a fellow unnamed Championship side.

Stoke City reject bid

Campbell is under contract at Stoke until this summer and is due to become a free agent at the end of this campaign.

The Cheadle Hulme-born man has been on the books at the Bet365 Stadium since 2016 and has had his injury issues over recent times meaning his career hasn’t really got going yet.

He played in Manchester City’s academy before switching to the Potters and then rose up through the ranks.

Campbell had a loan spell away at Shrewsbury Town in League One back in the 2018/19 season and scored five goals in 15 games for the Shrews before heading back to his parent club.

The ex-England youth international has made 152 appearances in all competitions for Stoke to date and has chipped in with 34 goals.

Schumacher’s side have until the 11pm deadline to conclude any final incoming or outgoing bits of business. They turned to their new boss after sacking Alex Neil and he left his position at Plymouth Argyle to move back up north.

Stoke are 19th in the table and are seven points above the drop zone.