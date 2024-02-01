Stoke City are set to listen to offers for Ryan Mmaee, just over six months after signing the forward, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Stoke City have to sell in order to fund their spending under new boss Steven Schumacher and reports had previously outlined their stance on a number of first-team players. TEAMtalk had previously stated that Lewis Baker, Daniel Johnson and Ben Pearson are up for sale.

Another player who could join them on the chopping block is forward Mmaee. The 26-year-old signed from Hungarian side Ferencvaros in July and has played 23 times in all competitions for the Potters.

Since making the switch however, he has scored just four goals, whilst also registering three assists despite playing as a central striker more often than not. TEAMtalk now report that they are inviting offers for the player, and there could be interest before the deadline later this evening.

A strange stance

Despite not having impressed all too much during the current campaign, the striker has only been at the club six months. Players coming from overseas often need time to adjust to the English game and so Stoke City perhaps should give him more time.

He does certainly need to be more prolific. But given Stoke City’s upturn in form, the goals may come in time if they are prepared to offer him time. With more chances created it should result in goals, if only Mmaee can get his confidence levels up, it may mean the move works out.

However, if Schumacher doesn’t see him as a short-term option or indeed even a long-term option and are prepared to cash in, then the Championship side will look to recuperate or exceed the fee paid to Ferencvaros in July of last year. The report states they paid a fee in the region of £3.4million.