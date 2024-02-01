Stoke City are in talks to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis, according to Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath.

Blackburn Rovers only signed Ennis in the summer, bringing him in following the expiry of his contract at Plymouth Argyle. It looked to be a shrewd deal too, as the former Wolves man had enjoyed a successful season with the League One title winners.

However, the 24-year-old has ultimately struggled to make an impact with Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side. 11 Championship appearances have yielded no goals and this month, he’s been linked with the likes of Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley.

Now though, as per a fresh update from reporter Mike McGrath, it’s fellow second-tier side Stoke City who are now in pursuit. Talks are said to be ongoing over a potential deal.

Ennis of course played under current Potters boss Steven Schumacher while with Plymouth. A late swoop would see them link up again, this time in the red and white of Stoke City.

A good move for Ennis

Of course, it would have been hoped that things would work out better for Ennis at Blackburn Rovers. Ultimately, it hasn’t panned out as hoped, but this could be a good resolution for the striker.

He’d be staying in the Championship, which he deserves after a fruitful season in League One last season. The move would see him reunited with Schumacher too, and hopefully the Stoke City boss could restore some confidence in the striker and get him back to his dangerous best.

24-year-old Ennis managed 14 goals and seven assists for Plymouth Argyle last season. His league appearances were an even split of 19 starts and 19 appearances off the bench, competing with Ryan Hardie for a starting spot while starting alongside him on some occasions.