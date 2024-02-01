Southampton are set to sign Porto midfielder Ussamane Djalo on loan, according to Daily Echo reporter Alfie House.

Southampton’s relegation to the Championship came as a blow, but it hasn’t impacted their desire to bring in and develop new talents. New starlets have arrived while others have been targeted, with Porto youngster Djalo among those linked.

The Saints were said to have scouted the 19-year-old midfielder alongside Premier League sides Manchester United, Everton and Brighton. Now, it seems the prospect is set for a switch to St. Mary’s.

Writing on X, reporter Alfie House states that Southampton are set to secure the signing of Djalo on loan. The initial temporary deal offers them a chance to assess the Porto man before making an ‘informed long-term decision’ in the summer.

Understand Saints are set to finalise the loan signing of Porto B midfielder Ussamane Djalo, 19. Joins under-21s. Reportedly scouted by Man United, Brighton and Everton. Believe loan is a chance to assess closely and make informed long-term decision in summer.#SaintsFC — Alfie House (@AlfieHouseEcho) February 1, 2024

Djalo has been a regular in Porto’s academy but a first-team breakthrough has eluded him. A move to Southampton could give him the shot at senior football he is after.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

A new prospect for Martin

Russell Martin has worked well with young players over his managerial career to date and with Southampton boasting a fine record of developing promising talents, this looks to be an ideal move for an up-and-coming player like Djalo.

Time will tell if the deal can be completed but if it is, it will be intriguing to see just how much action he gets with the Saints. They’re right in the fight at the top end of the Championship table, so players have to be capable of playing at a high level to maintain the strong standards they have shown for months now.

Djalo looks like a signing for the long-term but this initial loan suggests Southampton are looking to try before they buy. Hopefully, the Porto starlet will be able to impress and come good on his high potential.