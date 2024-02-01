Leeds United target Mason Holgate is set to see his Southampton loan ended to join Sheffield United, as per reporter Alex Crook.

Leeds United look likely to be missing out on a move for Holgate. A deadline day move to Elland Road was mentioned as a possibility by Crook while speaking to GiveMeSport after persisting links over recent weeks.

However, a fresh update from the reporter indicates he’ll be heading elsewhere. Writing on X, Crook states that Holgate is set to terminate his loan with Southampton in order to join Premier League side Sheffield United.

27-year-old Holgate has not been able to tie down a place in the Saints’ side. He has made just five appearances for the Championship club, playing a limited role in their rise to 3rd in the table.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

Another Whites target heads elsewhere

Faced with strong interest from other clubs, it looks as though Holgate’s name can be crossed off Leeds United’s transfer shortlist for good.

The Whites are looking increasingly threadbare at the back. They sold Leo Hjelde and Luke Ayling to Championship rivals Sunderland and Middlesbrough. This came after terminating Djed Spence’s loan, sending him back to Spurs early.

Looking at the Whites squad depth as it is, they only have club captain Liam Cooper and youngster Charlie Cresswell available to fill a spot in the centre of defence. A shuffling of players has been needed to cover Pascal Struijk’s injury absence.

Beyond that, Leeds United would be looking at untried youngsters. Fans have been calling for the club to bring some defenders in during this window.

With less than 12 hours to go in the current transfer window, the time frame the Whites are operating in is getting slimmer. As Holgate looks set to head elsewhere, time will tell if a centre-back arrives at Elland Road.