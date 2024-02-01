Sheffield Wednesday have re-opened talks with Duncan McGuire ahead of a possible late move, as per Mike McGrath.

Sheffield Wednesday sit 23rd in the Championship table, five points off Huddersfield Town in safety. Danny Rohl has improved things at Hillsborough, but the German boss’ side remain in danger and there is a real threat that they get relegated this year.

The Owls have been reported to be chasing a couple of signings today, and a surprise one has re-entered the frame.

Fellow Championship side Blackburn Rovers looked set to have won the race for Orlando City striker McGuire despite interest from the Owls, but that deal fell through yesterday.

Now, it has been claimed that Sheffield Wednesday have opened talks again with the American in England after flying over in anticipation of signing for Blackburn Rovers.

Duncan McGuire deal: 🇺🇸🦉⚽️ Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Orlando City over whether a deal can be done over the #USMNT striker. The 22yr flew over to England but a move to Blackburn collapsed @TeleFootball https://t.co/2RnAJl2Gi8 — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) February 1, 2024

A race against time

In 2023, McGuire made 29 MLS appearances and scored an impressive 13 goals with three assists.

The USMNT international is only 22-year-old and still has room to grow.

English football presents many challenges particularly to inexperienced players who don’t know the country, but McGuire does have talent and time to develop. He could prove to be a solid signing, but whether he will hit the ground running remains to be seen.

It will be hoped that the Owls can get this one over the line before tonight’s deadline, but given only yesterday he was expected to move to Ewood Park, there is likely a lot of negotiation still to do.

Sheffield Wednesday are down, but they certainly aren’t out. There’s plenty of football left to play and Rohl seems to have as good a chance as any of lifting the Owls out of the drop zone.

It will be interesting to see what moves they make in the final hours of the January window.

Up next for Sheffield Wednesday is a huge clash away against Huddersfield Town on Saturday. A win could take them to within two points of safety.