Sheffield Wednesday have won the race to sign Leeds United winger Ian Poveda, reporter Graham Smyth has confirmed on X.

Sheffield Wednesday’s late grab for ex-Manchester City youngster Poveda will see the South Yorkshire side beat Birmingham City to his signing. The newly-capped Colombian international signed for the Whites from City and their U21s in late January 2020.

Arriving with much promise, he’s not nailed down a permanent place at Elland Road. His time with the Whites has seen him make only 30 appearances in all competitions. He has contributed just one assist. The majority of his first-team football has come during loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool.

Now, he’s heading for Sheffield Wednesday, as confirmed by reporter Smyth.

It's Sheffield Wednesday for Poveda. https://t.co/PZzMj23E1Z — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) February 1, 2024

His arrival at Hillsborough will be on a permanent deal. Leeds United are not looking for a replacement for Poveda, who was ono the fringes of Daniel Farke’s squad.

A solid signing for the Owls

Poveda has not been able to cement a place down the right flank for Leeds United. Players have always been ahead of him in the pecking order, limiting his game time.

However, he does have big game experience and he has the skill set to make a difference in South Yorkshire. He is a direct player; he likes to run at defenders and get them on the back foot. He’s had limited exposure to the Championship this season – featuring in seven games for Farke’s side. Saying that, he should arrive at Sheffield Wednesday game-ready enough to make an instant impact.

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to pull away from the lower rungs of the table. Poveda’s arrival will give them the type of player who can help them do just that.