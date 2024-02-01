Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Will Vaulks is being eyed by former club Rotherham United, the Rotherham Advertiser has reported.

Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United are right in the fight to survive in the Championship. The Owls sit 23rd and five points from safety while the Millers are rooted to the bottom of the table, four points shy of their Yorkshire rivals.

Both might be eyeing some late business on deadline day. They have until 11pm to strike their deals before the window slams shut.

Now, it has been claimed by the Rotherham Advertiser that Rotherham United are taking an interest in one of Sheffield Wednesday’s men. Will Vaulks is a player of interest to Leam Richardson’s side, it is said, with enquiries made over a potential reunion.

Vaulks spent three years at the AESSEAL New York Stadium from 2016 to 2019. He played 137 times for the club across that spell, chipping in with 17 goals and 14 assists from midfield in the process.

1 of 20 Which team is nicknamed the Robins? Bristol Rovers Rotherham United Port Vale Bristol City

One to opt against?

While Sheffield Wednesday haven’t been afraid to move players out to make way for fresh additions, an exit for Vaulks could be a bit of a risk. George Byers’ move to Blackpool means Danny Rohl has already seen his midfield options drop by one today, so sanctioning another exit could leave him light on options.

Captain Barry Bannan and loan men Jeff Hendrick and Momo Diaby are the only other natural central midfielders at Hillsborough alongside Vaulks. Liam Palmer has shown he’s comfortable there but still, it could be a risk to spend the rest of the season with only those options.

Letting him go to a relegation rival surely won’t appeal to them either. Stranger things have happened, but it could be wise for Sheffield Wednesday to resist interest in Vaulks unless they have perhaps two midfield signings lined up.