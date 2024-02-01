Cardiff City are expected to cut ties with him before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Rinomhota, 26, has slipped down the pecking order at the Cardiff City Stadium and has made only seven appearances during the first-half of this season.

In this latest update regarding his situation in Wales by Football Insider, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield and Blackpool are all interested in snapping him up before the deadline, with Goztepe, Amiens and Valenciennes also mentioned as potential suitors abroad so the player isn’t short of exit routes.

Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Blackpool eye midfielder

Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield are both fighting it out at the bottom end of the Championship but could offer Rinomhota the chance to stay in the second tier. The latter don’t have a permanent manager after cutting ties with Darren Moore and have a big decision to make regarding who to bring in next.

Blackpool are aiming for promotion from League One under the guidance of Neil Critchley and would need to see off competition from teams in the league above in this particular pursuit.

Rinomhota still has another year left on his contract at Cardiff but cutting ties with him today would free up space and funds in their squad to bring in other players to bolster their ranks.

He joined them in 2022 from Reading but hasn’t been able to make an impact. The Zimbabwe international, who has made one cap, was a hit with the Royals though and played 139 times for the Berkshire side before heading out the exit door for a new challenge.