Sheffield Wednesday could sign Swansea City defender Kristian Pedersen before the 11pm deadline, according to reporter Rob Staton.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has been in the market for new additions all month as he looks to make a mark on the Owls squad in his first window in charge. The deadline is now nearing, and there could still be movement at Hillsborough.

Speculation has been rife over the course of deadline day. Now, a new name has emerged.

According to BBC Sheffield reporter Rob Staton, Swansea City defender Kristian Pedersen could be on the way in at Sheffield Wednesday.

Understand Kristian Pedersen at Swansea could be joining Sheffield Wednesday #SWFC — Rob Staton (@robstaton) February 1, 2024

29-year-old Pedersen can play as a left-back or centre-back. He only joined Championship rivals Swansea City in the summer but having played only four times for the South Welsh outfit, he could be on the move before the window slams shut.

His deal with the Swans runs until the summer of 2025.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A late deal on the cards

Things look to be going down to the wire for Sheffield Wednesday in their bid to shape the squad for the rest of the season. Time will tell if the Pedersen links develop any further but with the window slamming shut in a matter of hours, it’s a race against time to get any business done at this time.

The Danish defender might not be the most inspirational signing but he could prove a helpful asset for Rohl. He can play as a full-back, wing-back or centre-back and has Championship experience to his name from his spell with Birmingham City.

He also played at a good level in Germany with Union Berlin, so he’s got good pedigree to his name. Pedersen hasn’t played much football this season but with a move elsewhere, the Swansea City man will be looking to get back to his best with more regular opportunities.