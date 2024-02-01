Rotherham United are poised to sign Sheffield United youngster Femi Seriki on loan, reports Graeme Bailey.

Rotherham United are looking to tie up a temporary deal for the wing-back before the end of the transfer window.

Seriki, 20, has made two appearances for the Blades during the first-half of this season in cup competitions and hasn’t featured for them in the Premier League.

Reporter Bailey on X has claimed he will pen a new contract at Bramall Lane before making the short trip across South Yorkshire to link up with the Millers until the end of the campaign.

Rotherham United to land defender

Seriki would be a shrewd addition for Rotherham if they are able to get it over the line and he will fill the void left by Dexter Lembikisa’s exit earlier this winter.

The Mancunian joined Sheffield United back in 2019 and although he hasn’t played much recently, the fact they are offering him an extension shows he is highly-rated by the top flight outfit.

Seriki started his career at Bury and rose up through the academy at Gigg Lane. Despite being a regular for the Shakers at youth levels, he didn’t play for their senior team and moved across the Pennines when the Blades came calling.

He has had loan spells away at Beerschot, Boston United and Rochdale to get some experience under his belt. He spent the 2022/23 campaign with the latter and played 30 games to boost his development before heading back to his parent club.

A switch to Rotherham suits all parties involved now. The Millers are bottom of the second tier and are joined in the drop zone by Sheffield Wednesday and QPR.

Leam Richardson’s side face a battle to stay up and are back in action this weekend against Southampton.