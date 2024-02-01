Rotherham United are closing in on a deal for Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota, reporter Darren Witcoop has said on X.

Rotherham United are in the market for some late additions to their ranks and they’re among the host of clubs keen on midfielder Rinomhota. The ex-Reading man could depart the South Welsh club and now, reporter Witcoop says the Millers are closing on a deal.

Cardiff midfielder Andy Rinomhota the subject of interest from a host of clubs but Rotherham now close to sealing signature while Romaine Sawyers could also be on the move. The Welsh club have offers on the table for 5 players. #rufc #ccfc #CardiffCity — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) February 1, 2024

BBC Sheffield’s Rob Staton has since said Championship relegation rivals QPR remain on his tail though.

On Andy Rinomhota, amid reported Rotherham interest, also hearing QPR still in contention for him. #RUFC — Rob Staton (@robstaton) February 1, 2024

Rinomhota, who signed for the Bluebirds after his Reading contract expired in 2022, has managed just seven appearances this season with the majority coming in cup competitions. The Zimbabwe international has fallen down the pecking order with Cardiff City this season following his 41 appearances during the previous campaign.

He has either not made the squad or been placed firmly on the bench this season for Erol Bulut’s side, so it is not entirely surprising that a move away from the Cardiff City Stadium is now on the cards.

The Millers are currently rock-bottom of the Championship and look likely to return to League One yet again. Some late additions would aid their bid to stave off another drop.

Rinomhota, the saving grace?

Of course, it is not impossible for Leam Richardson’s men to avoid the drop. However, the Championship table does not lie and they are currently a hefty nine points adrift of safety, so it will take a huge push from here on out to secure their place in the second tier for a third consecutive season.

Rinomhota has been identified as a target who is capable of helping their push to avoid the drop, and Rotherham could complete their swoop today.

Oliver Rathbone and Christ Tiehi have been the Millers’ most used midfield candidates this campaign, with Hakeem Odoffin another more regular feature than Jamie Lindsay, Cafú and Sam Clucas so far.

It is likely that Rinomhota would be a starter should the deal be completed in time. If a deal is reached then it will add further competition to the midfield ranks but with QPR still keen, there could still be a twist in this tale.