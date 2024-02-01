Reading are set to see youngster Caylan Vickers complete a move to Brighton & Hove Albion, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Reading are a club in crisis and the League One side are set to be stripped of yet another talent in a desperate attempt to find cash this January. The Royals have today agreed a deal with Premier League outfit Brighton for the transfer of young talent Vickers, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🔵 Brighton agree deal to sign 2004 talent Caylan Vickers from Reading, it’s done and sealed.



Deal subject to medical taking place today but agreement in place between all parties.



Interesting one for #BHAFC, first called by @Will_Unwin and 100% agreed 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/RdOYkZ7ju5 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

Reporter Will Unwin first stated a move was on the cards, with Romano adding the latest details regarding his medical

Vickers, who has only just turned 19, is a product of the Reading academy and made his debut at the beginning of the season in a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Peterborough United. He has featured 22 times for Ruben Selles’ side so far in all competitions this season, scoring and assisting three times.

Currently sat 21st in the League One table, Reading are three points adrift of safety having played two more games than Port Vale who currently sit a spot above them in 20th.

Royal departures

Reading are in the middle of a late January fire sale and Vickers looks to be the latest to depart. Tom Holmes signed for Luton Town, Tom McIntrye left for fellow third-tier side Portsmouth, whereas Nelson Abbey departed for Greek outfit Olympiacos.

Selles’ men are in real danger of back-to-back relegations, and the prospect of becoming a League Two side is edging closer with Vickers now on his way out. There are also rumours of Femi Azeez being courted by Plymouth Argyle and plenty of interest in top scorer Harvey Knibbs.

It is a sad state of affairs for Reading supporters, although it was always to be expected that rival clubs would take advantage of their current situation. Plenty of movement is expected at the Select Car Leasing Stadium today, unfortunately for the Royals it does not seem that any of it will benefit their fight for survival.