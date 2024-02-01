QPR are not pursuing a move for Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 01.02.24, 15.14).

QPR have until the deadline at 11pm to conclude any final bits of incoming or outgoing business.

Ebiowei, 20, was linked with a move to the Hoops earlier today by Sky Sports.

However, in this latest update by the same source, they are now ‘not interested’ in getting him before the end of the transfer window this evening and it appears he is heading to Belgium to link up with Brussels-based Molenbeek.

QPR stance

QPR could do with some reinforcements to boost their hopes of staying in the Championship. They are currently in the relegation zone along with Yorkshire pair Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday.

Ebiowei would have given them another option on the wing. However, he isn’t on their radar and they will have to look elsewhere if they want to bring in someone else over the next few hours.

Crystal Palace signed the youngster in the summer of 2022 and he has since played five times for their first-team. He was given the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis 12 months ago when Hull City came calling.

However, he didn’t score for the Tigers in 12 matches and struggled to make an impact at the MKM Stadium under Liam Rosenior.

He returned to Selhurst Park at the end of his deal in East Yorkshire and has stayed put in South London ever since.

The England youth international, who has been on the books at Arsenal, Chelsea and Rangers in the past, played for Derby County before the Eagles snapped him up and broke into their senior team when Wayne Rooney was in charge of the Rams.