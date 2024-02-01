QPR and Birmingham City are both looking to bolster their ranks before the window slams shut at 11pm tonight. The Rs are determined to add players who can help them save their Championship status, while Tony Mowbray will be hopeful of making a mark on his new squad after replacing Wayne Rooney.

Now, it is claimed the second-tier pair are among those keen on Scotland midfielder Campbell. The 25-year-old is currently on loan with Millwall, but it could be that he makes a change of scenery today.

The Luton Town loanee has found minutes hard to come by at The Den and Football Insider reports that QPR, Birmingham City, Rotherham United and Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen are all racing for his signature.

A deal would of course require parent club Luton to recall Campbell so with interested registered, it remains to be seen if they opt to relocate him for the remainder of the season.

Best for Campbell?

Campbell has proven himself as a valuable asset in the Championship. He’s a well-rounded, all-action midfielder but has found chances hard to come by since his summer loan to Millwall.

He didn’t play for Luton Town before his move either, so he isn’t bound by FIFA’s three-club rule. He could prove to be a great signing for any of QPR, Birmingham City or Rotherham United, but the decision ultimately rests in the hands of his parent club.

If they want him to find more game time, a move looks to be the best for Campbell. The three second-tier sides find themselves in the lower reaches of the Championship table, so an inspirational midfield addition at this stage in the transfer window certainly wouldn’t go amiss.