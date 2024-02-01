QPR and Coventry City are interested in a loan move for Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei, according to Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 01.02.24).

QPR and Coventry City are both keen on luring the youngster back down to the Championship before the end of the transfer window.

Ebiowei, 20, is expected to leave Crystal Palace before the 11pm deadline this evening.

Sky Sports claim the Hoops and the Sky Blues want him but Belgian side Molenbeek are also in the frame for his signature.

QPR and Coventry City eyeing Crystal Palace man

Ebiowei spent the second-half of last term on loan at Hull City in the second tier but struggled to make an impact with the Tigers.

He played 12 times for the Yorkshire outfit in all competitions and didn’t score before heading back to his parent club.

Neverthless, QPR and Coventry could hand him another chance as they look for some final deals.

The England youth international is under contract with the Eagles until June 2027 and still has a long-term future with the South London outfit if he can find some form.

Ebiowei joined his current club in 2022 and made five outings for them in the first-half of the last campaign.

He has been on the books at Chelsea, Arsenal and Rangers in the past. The forward then joined Derby County in 2021 and played 16 games for their first-team as a teenager before being lured away by Crystal Palace.

QPR are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table and could do with some more additions to boost their chances of avoiding dropping into League One.

As for Coventry, they are 6th and have their sights set on proomotion to the Premier League.