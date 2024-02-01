Leeds United winger Luis Sinisterra is wanted by current loan side Bournemouth on a permanent deal before the transfer deadline this evening, TEAMtalk have claimed.

Leeds United loaned out Sinisterra to Bournemouth at the start of the season, with Cherries winger Jaidon Anthony making the move in the opposite direction. Both players haven’t set the world alight at their respective new clubs with Sinisterra scoring four in 19 games and Anthony scoring two in 26.

There were reports claiming the 24-year-old could still have a future at Elland Road, but a recent update from TEAMtalk suggests he could remain at the Vitality Stadium not only until the end of the season but potentially beyond too.

The report states that loan club Bournemouth are weighing up the possibility of making the Colombian international’s deal permanent. Andoni Iraola’s side have an option to buy Sinisterra permanently for £20m, but this option only becomes active should Leeds United not achieve promotion.

A blow for Leeds United

Not only could Leeds United lose Sinisterra if they are not promoted as Bournemouth would likely trigger their option to buy clause, but they could sell in January and also lose out on promotion further down the line.

They are in a strong position to achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. If they are playing in the top flight next season they will likely want to have Sinisterra on their books to help their chances of not only staying up and maintaining their Premier League status, but thriving in the division too.

Given his form and having started just two Championship games, it is unlikely Anthony’s deal would be made permanent at Leeds United. Therefore, with Anthony and Sinisterra possibly departing, they may be in need of a new winger or two in the summer.