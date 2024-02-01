Portsmouth left-back Denver Hume is set to join League Two side Grimsby Town, BBC South reporter Andrew Moon has said on X.

Portsmouth signed Hume from Sunderland two years ago, midway through the Black Cats’ promotion campaign back into the Championship. But since, the 25-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Fratton Park.

He has made just two appearances this season, both of which came in the EFL Trophy, and only 31 appearances in total since moving from Sunderland in 2022. Now, it seems he’s poised for a move away.

League Two outfit Grimsby are set to complete a deadline day deal for the defender according to reporter Andrew Moon.

The deal looks to be far from the £250,000 that Pompey paid out for the Englishman’s services a couple of seasons ago. Moon previously stated there is ‘no chance’ Portsmouth reclaim the fee they originally spent on him.

The Mariners’ current left-back options are Anthony Driscoll-Glennon and Danny Amos, both of which have been rotated through the first half of the season.

Good switch for Hume?

Should Hume complete the switch to Blundell Park, he will likely slot straight into the left hand side of David Artell’s back four where he will look to kick on and become a regular for the first time in a while.

Grimsby Town are seven points above the drop zone in the League Two table as things stand. They do not look to be in any serious danger of falling into the bottom two just yet, though strengthening their squad will definitely be a boost if they are to steer fully clear of trouble.

Hume has two goals and ten assists in total over 87 appearances in League One, plus a further goal and three assists in the EFL Trophy. It is by no means a bad record for a left-back, although he will be hoping to see those numbers upped by dropping a division.