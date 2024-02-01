, Port Vale, Blackpool and Stockport County target eyed by Scottish club

Port Vale, Blackpool and Stockport County target Adama Sidibeh is wanted by St Johnstone, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 31.01.24, 19:44).

Warrington Rylands are poised to lose the attacker amid interest from elsewhere.

Sidibeh has been linked with Port Vale, Blackpool and Stockport in the Football League in this transfer window, along with non-league pair AFC Fylde and Altrincham, as per reporter Pete O’Rourke on X.

In this latest update regarding his future by the Daily Record, St Johnstone are hoping to complete a deal to lure him to Scotland before the deadline tonight.

Latest on Port Vale, Blackpool and Stockport County target

Sidibeh has caught the eye playing in the Northern Premier League during the first-half of this season and has scored 15 goals.

His current club swooped to sign him only last summer and he has become their key man up front. However, he is likely to be on the move after just six months in the seventh tier.

Prior to his move to Warrington, he played for Cheadle Heath Nomads in the North West Counties League and fired 20 goals in the 2022/23 campaign, winning their Player of the Year award in the process.

Sidibeh has proven himself in the lower leagues and although a few English clubs have been credited with an interest, Scotland seems an increasingly likely destination for him now with St Johnstone working on a move.

Blackpool could have seen him as someone to add more competition to their options up top. The Tangerines are 8th in the League One table and are four points off the top six.

As for Port Vale, they are 20th place and are only three points above the drop zone. Stockport are top of League Two above Wrexham.