Plymouth Argyle to keen to snap up the League One man to bolster their attacking department before the end of the transfer window this evening.

Azeez, 22, has made 34 appearances in all competitions during the first-half of this season and has chipped in with five goals and six assists.

Football Insider claim the Pilgrims are poised to throw him a Championship lifeline as they look to beat the 11pm deadline.

Plymouth Argyle eye winger

Azeez is out of contract at Reading at the end of this campaign and they risk losing him for nothing in the summer if they don’t cash in on him now.

It has been a tough window for the Royals in terms of losing players and they may well be dealt another blow over the coming hours.

Azeez would give Plymouth another option to pick from in their attacking department as they look to secure their status in the second tier.

They chose Ian Foster as their replacement for Steven Schumacher after he left for league rivals Stoke City and their new manager has been putting his own stamp on the squad recently.

Azeez may the next through the entrance door at Home Park and he has been on the books at Reading since 2019.

Prior to his switch to Berkshire, he played in non-league for Northwood, Wealdstone and Hanwell Town.

He broke into the Royals’ first-team in 2021 after a loan spell away at Bracknell Town back in non-league to get some experience under his belt.

The Londoner has since become a key player for his current club but they are facing a battle to keep him.