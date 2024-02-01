Oxford United, Salford City and Wycombe Wanderers want free agent goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd, reports Pete O’Rourke.

The Football League trio are all keen on luring the stopper back to England.

Shepperd, 23, is available after cutting ties with Dundalk earlier this month and has been weighing up his next move in the game.

According to reporter O’Rourke on X, Oxford, Salford and Wycombe are all interested in landing him for nothing this winter.

Oxford United, Salford City and Wycombe Wanderers eye goalkeeper

The fact Shepperd is an unattached player means he doesn’t have to find a club before the end of the transfer window this evening. He can wait until after the deadline to sort out a new home which means he isn’t in a race against the clock.

Oxford and Wycombe would be able to give him a move to League One, whilst Salford are still in League Two.

Shepperd started his career at Swansea City and rose up through the academy ranks of the Championship side. He was a regular for the Swans at various youth levels but never made a senior appearance for the Welsh outfit.

Brentford snapped him up back in 2019 and he played for the B team of the London club during his two years at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The ex-Wales youth international then moved over to Ireland to link up with Dundalk.

Shepperd made the number one spot his own with the Lilywhites and made 79 appearances in all competitions. His most recent club finished 5th last year.

He is now considering his options and is said to be on the radar of Oxford, Wycombe and Salford right now. He would bolster all of their goalkeeping departments and has played a decent amount of matches for someone of his age.