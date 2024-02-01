QPR have sealed the loan signing of Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden, reporter Fabrizio Romano has said on X.

Newcastle United midfielder Hayden was linked with a Championship move in the month. He’s back in England after spending the first half of the season on loan in Belgium with Standard Liege and has been tipped for a Championship move before the end of the window.

The R’s have been among those keen and now, with hours remaining before the 11pm deadline, it looks as though they’ve got their man.

Writing on X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said that Hayden has sealed and completed a loan move to QPR. No further details of the switch are mentioned, but it seems the midfielder will be joining Marti Cifuentes’ side on a deal until the end of the season.

🔵🔐 Isaac Hayden to QPR, deal done and sealed — loan completed today. pic.twitter.com/PopapXxnTq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

Hayden is on the fringes of the Newcastle United first-team since the arrival of Eddie Howe. He spent time on loan with Norwich City last season but injuries limited his involvement.

A solid signing for Cifuentes

QPR are in need of inspiration in their fight to survive. They’re 22nd in the Championship table and the hope will be that they can close the gap to Huddersfield Town and climb out of the relegation zone.

Hayden has the potential to be an influential signing for Marti Cifuentes. He’s a combative defensive midfielder who was previously a valuable part of the Newcastle United side, though he has dropped down the pecking order and has had injury problems at times.

It was injuries that stopped him from having an impact with Norwich City. If QPR can keep him fit, they’ll have strong midfield presence on their hands though. That could prove helpful in their efforts to avoid League One football.