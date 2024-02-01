Mansfield Town have agreed a deal to sign Gillingham striker Tom Nichols, reports Pete O’Rourke.

Mansfield Town are keen to secure a move for the attacker before the end of the transfer window.

Nichols, 30, has played 32 games already for Gillingham this season and has chipped in with three goals and five assists.

According to reporter O’Rourke on X, he is poised to head out the exit door to Field Mill.

Mansfield Town agree deal

Mansfield have been in the hunt for a new striking addition for a while now following Rhys Oates’ injury and Nichols would be a useful acquisition.

He is an experienced player in the Football League and would give the Stags something different to what they already have.

The forward joined Gillingham 12 months ago and has since scored nine times for them over the past year-and-a-half.

Nichols has played for the likes of Exeter City, Peterborough United, Bristol Rovers, Cheltenham Town and Crawley Town and could now embark on a new chapter in his career in Nottinghamshire.

The Stags have until the deadline at 11pm to get a deal over the line. Nigel Clough’s side are hoping that this is the year that they can finally claw themselves out of League Two after narrowly missing out on the play-offs last term.

Mansfield sit 3rd in the table right now behind Stockport County and Wrexham and are a single point ahead of 4th place Barrow with a game in hand.

They are in a decent position and Nichols would further boost their hopes of getting to League One if they can get it done over the next few hours.

Clough’s men are in action this weekend with a home clash against rivals Notts County.