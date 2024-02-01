Leicester City look to be closing in on the signing of Stefano Sensi with the midfielder jetting in for a medical, as per transfer guru Fabzirio Romano.

Leicester City have verbally agreed a fee for the permanent transfer of Inter man Sensi. Now, the Italian is set to travel to England later today to complete his medical for Enzo Maresca’s side.

The latest update comes courtesy of transfer expert Romano, who issued the latest on X after a lengthy transfer saga.

🚨🔵 Understand Stefano Sensi will travel to England later today in order to complete his move to Leicester City!



Travel scheduled in the next hours, Sensi on his way to medical at #LCFC.



Inter and Leicester have verbally agreed on fee for permanent transfer.

The central midfielder, who has featured just four times in all competitions for Inter this season, is capped nine times by Italy and has scored three goals on the national stage.

Sensi’s transfer to Championship leaders Leicester means that he will be playing football outside of his homeland for the first time in his career.

Strong pedigree for Maresca

The 28-year-old started his career with Cesena, spending two years on loan at Victor San Marino before Sassuolo signed him permanently in January 2016. He was loaned straight back to Cesena for the remainder of the season, and then became an important member of the Sassuolo squad upon his return.

During the 2019/20 season, he spent a short while on loan at Inter before the Italian giants made the move to sign him permanently. Sensi never quite hit the ground running at the San Siro and was subsequently loaned out to Sampdoria and Monza before returning to be a back-up play at Inter this season.

The Foxes have no doubt sought the midfielder’s signature with the Premier League in mind.

Maresca’s men are currently 10 points clear at the top of the Championship table and 11 points clear of 3rd place, it would take one huge slip now if they weren’t to return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Sensi will join Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Hamza Choudhury, Harry Winks and Wilfried Ndidi in Leicester’s already star-studded midfield department.