Leicester City remain top of the Championship table with the gap to second place Ipswich Town ten points. Enzo Maresca’s side look set to return to the Premier League this year and the Foxes have continued to strengthen this month.

But, one man linked with a move away from the King Power Stadium was Souttar. Daniel Farke’s Leeds United held interest in the Australian international earlier today, but now it has been said that he won’t leave the club despite interest from their Championship promotion rivals.

Souttar, 25, has made just three Championship appearances for Leicester City this season, but despite a move looking like a smart option, he will remain a Foxes player past tonight’s deadline.

Not long left

Leeds United have been targeting defensive reinforcement for a while now, and they’ve hit a brick wall here.

A move for Souttar always seemed ambitious, particularly given the large price Leicester City paid for the defender just one year ago.

Farke’s side have been on a good run of form as of late and are one of four sides who appear to be in the race for the final automatic promotion spot in the second tier.

It looks set to go down to the wire in what will be another entertaining Championship promotion race.

There is still sometime left for clubs to get deals over the line, but with the window shutting at 11pm, time is running out.

Up next for Leeds United is a trip to Bristol City tomorrow evening. Elsewhere, Leicester City travel away to play Stoke City on Saturday.