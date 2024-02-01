Leeds United ace Ian Poveda is the subject of late loan interest from Championship rivals Birmingham City, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray has worked with a whole host of players over the course of his managerial career. He’s never been afraid to make use of the loan market and while at former club Blackburn Rovers, he brought Leeds United talent Poveda in for a temporary stint.

It was ultimately an injury-hit stint at Ewood Park for the Colombian talent. He managed a goal and two assists in his 10 appearances.

Now, it is said that Mowbray could be eyeing the chance to link up with him again. As revealed on reporter Alan Nixon’s Patreon, Birmingham City are showing late loan interest in Poveda in a bid to add to their options going forward.

It remains to be seen if terms are agreed, but the Leeds United winger could become the latest addition to Mowbray’s ranks.

A good move for Poveda?

There have been spells where 23-year-old Poveda has looked as though he could finally break into Leeds United’s starting XI for good. He enjoyed some eye-catching performances as an attacking midfielder in pre-season under Daniel Farke but ultimately, he’s started only one of his seven Championship appearances this season.

He usually remains an unused substitute, largely owing to the wealth of talent the Whites have out wide. That’s where Birmingham City could come in, offering him a chance to play more regularly while still testing himself in the second-tier.

In Mowbray, he’d be working under a manager he’s already fairly familiar with too. That would help him settle and kick on hopefully, already having an idea of the Blues boss’ demands.

Time will tell if this late link develops into anything more serious, but it’s a move that could certainly benefit Poveda.