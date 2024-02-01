Leeds United were looking to address their lack of options at the back, with Luke Ayling, Djed Spence, and Leo Hjelde having departed, and uncertainty surrounding the future of Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk, manager Daniel Farke was hoping to sign Godfrey.

The Everton centre-back is a man in demand. Along with the Whites, both Sheffield United and sides in Italy were reportedly chasing him. Given he was out of favour at Goodison Park and his contract comes to an end next summer, sides were hoping to snap up the 26-year-old this window.

However, Toffees boss Sean Dyche handed Godfrey just his second start of the season in midweek away at Fulham, and has now decided to keep the player at the club according to a report from Football Insider.

A blow for Leeds United

It means that Leeds United will now need to turn their attention to other targets. With the deadline in less than 12 hours time and approaching, it doesn’t leave Farke’s side with much time left to get deals done and talks underway.

One player they have identified as an alternate is Nottingham Forest club captain Joe Worrall. However, the asking price of £6m may put off the promotion chasing Championship side over the loan deal they were targeting for Godfrey. Leicester City‘s Harry Souttar is also on their radar.

The Everton man will be hoping he has played his way into Dyche’s thinking and can solidify his place in the starting XI on a consistent basis. As if he doesn’t then he could be made available in the summer for Leeds United to pounce, and they would stand an even better chance of landing their target if they achieve promotion back to the Premier League.