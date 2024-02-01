Leeds United are looking to add defensive reinforcement to their squad before tonight’s deadline. Daniel Farke’s side sit 4th in the Championship table and are just two points away from Ipswich Town in 2nd.

Four wins in a row for the Whites has put them in a strong position heading into the final few months of the season. The Championship promotion race is hotting up.

Dummett, 32, was first linked with Ipswich Town earlier today. Kieran McKenna’s side reportedly make an enquiry, but the Magpies resisted.

Now, a new report states Leeds United have joined the race as a potential move away for Dummett appears a possibility.

A smart addition

Dummett has only played once in the Premier League for Newcastle United so far this season. Eddie Howe’s side are 7th in the Premier League table and are aiming for another European finish this season.

The left back has only played 43 games across all competitions for his boyhood club since the 2019/20 season and whilst it appears he is content with what he is currently doing, if he wants any chance of reigniting his career then he should be looking to move.

Time is running out to strike a deal. The deadline is 11pm tonight and as things stand there appears to be a lot to do before Dummett heads for either Leeds United or Ipswich Town.

The two clubs should have plan B’s and it will be interesting to see how this one develops in the coming hours. Leeds United have also been linked with Harry Souttar from Leicester City earlier today, so a defensive recruit does appear to be at the forefront of their list.

Up next for Leeds United is an away clash against Bristol City tomorrow evening. Elsewhere, Ipswich Town travel to Deepdale to face Preston North End on Saturday.