Leeds United saw a bid for Nottingham Forest star Joe Worrall knocked back last night says The Mirror’s James Nursey on X.

Leeds United are renowned for not making many moves in the winter transfer window. They are also famed for keeping their cards close to their chest.

The Whites are performing well in the Championship and sit 4th in the table. They sit just two points away from the last of the automatic promotion places, and some new additions could be the difference between joy and disappointment in the top-two battle.

Now, The Mirror reporter Nursey has on X that Leeds United and Sheffield United attempted to sign Forest’s Worrall. The Premier League side are keen for a permanent sale though, despite both clubs offering to pay a fee and his full wages.

Leeds #LUFC & Sheffield United #sufc both tried to loan #NFFC centre-back Joe Worrall last night & offered to pay a fee and full wages but Forest want a permanent sale if he goes. — James Nursey (@JamesNursey) February 1, 2024

27-year-old Worrall has been with Nottingham Forest since signing from Hucknall Sports and coming up through the youth ranks. He first broke into the senior set-up in 2015.

Since then, the impressive Worrall has accrued 226 appearances for Forest, scoring five goals and registering six assists. He has also got 32 games for Rangers to his name after a 2018/19 loan to the Scottish giants.

Leeds’ need for Worrall

Leeds United’s bid for Worrall is a sign that the Whites intend to be active to a certain degree in the last throes of this transfer window.

Being knocked back for a funded loan move could be considered a setback for Daniel Farke’s side. At the moment they are without regular centre-back Pascal Struijk, with Ethan Ampadu dropping back into the centre of the defence by Leeds United, where he has performed well.

Yet, beyond this, the Whites are a bit thin on the ground when it comes to defensive reinforcements. Having let Luke Ayling and Leo Hjelde leave Elland Road, they only really have Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell they can call upon.

There is a need for a player like Worrall to help shore up the backline, but time will tell if a deal can be struck.