Leeds United sit 4th in the Championship table. Daniel Farke’s side have been chasing some defensive reinforcement throughout this month, previously targeting Ben Godfrey.

The Whites are just two points outside the automatic promotion spot. Ipswich Town and Southampton look relentless and Leeds United will need all the help they can get in order to stay in touch with them this year.

Souttar, 25, has made just three Championship outings for the Foxes this season. The former Stoke City central defender made the move to the King Power Stadium on deadline day last year. However, he hasn’t really got going in Enzo Maresca’s system and the Australian international could be on the move again.

Leeds United are said to be exploring a surprise swoop for Souttar who has also been linked with a late switch to Sheffield United.

A solid addition

Leeds United would be getting a very strong defender should they manage to pull this one off, and with Premier League competition it remains to be seen whether the Whites have the capabilities to compete and tempt the 25-year-old.

Souttar is currently at AFCON with Australia so may not be available for a short while yet, but it doesn’t appear as if this will have any impact on a potential move today.

Leicester City paid a reported £15million for the defender last January. It’s yet to be confirmed whether this deal would be a loan or a permanent. If it’s the latter, it won’t be a cheap or easy deal to agree on.

There are just over 12 hours to go as clubs attempt to put the finishing touches on their squad in preparation for the final run-in.

Up next for Leeds United is a trip to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City tomorrow evening. Elsewhere, Leicester City travel to Souttar’s former home Stoke City.