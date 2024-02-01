Leeds United are moving closer to a deal for Burnley right-back Connor Roberts, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Leeds United have been in need of another option at right-back all January. The need was only increased when Djed Spence made a premature return to parent club Tottenham Hotspur too.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Whites and among those on the radar have been Welsh international Roberts. He was linked earlier in the window but with no deal materialising. However, that could be set to change as tonight’s 11pm deadline nears.

Writing on X, reporter Alex Crook states that Roberts is ‘close’ to joining Leeds United. It would end a lengthy search for another option at full-back and could prove a valuable bit of business for Daniel Farke’s Championship promotion chasers.

Roberts played an important role in Burnley’s rise to the Premier League but has found game time hard to come by since. He started out as Vincent Kompany’s go-to right-back but hasn’t started since October.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A much-needed deal

As highlighted before, Leeds United have been in need of a new option at right-back. Archie Gray has deputised well there over the campaign to date, but his talents are far better suited to his natural role in midfield and when back in his favoured position, he could develop even further.

The signing of Roberts would add to the strong Welsh contingency at Elland Road and hopefully, that will help him settle at his potential new club too. He brings Premier League experience with him as well and has experience of fighting it out at the top of the Championship table.

Given his limited game time and Burnley’s potential signing of Thomas Meunier, this will allow him to find regular minutes over the second half of the campaign.