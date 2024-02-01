Arsenal starlet Zane Monlouis is a loan target for Reading, Daily Mail reporter Sami Mokbel has said on X.

Reading are a club in crisis and much of the focus this January transfer window has been on outgoings. Two more starlets could leave the Royals with Brighton swooping for Caylan Vickers while Plymouth Argyle work on a deal for Femi Azeez.

However, it could be that a new face arrives in Berkshire too. The club have until 11pm tonight to work on deals.

Writing on X, reporter Sami Mokbel has claimed that Reading are eyeing up a loan swoop for Arsenal youngster Zane Monlouis. Talks are ongoing as Ruben Selles’ side look at the possibility of bolstering their ranks despite the tough position they find themselves in.

🚨 Arsenal youngster Zane Monlouis a loan target for Reading. Talks underway. @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) February 1, 2024

The 20-year-old is captain of the Gunners’ U21s and plays as a centre-back. He’s yet to taste first-team football but could get a first sample of it in League One if Reading can strike a deal.

A much-needed signing

Reading have seen a lot of their prized assets picked up by opportunistic clubs this season and it’s left Selles with limited options. That is especially the case at centre-back, though Tom Holmes was loaned back for the rest of the campaign after his Luton Town switch.

Tom McIntyre joined League One rivals Portsmouth while Nelson Abbey was picked up by Olympiacos. It means Holmes, Tyler Bindon, Jeriell Dorsett and the rarely-seen Harlee Dean are the only options at the back, so Monlouis’ arrival would be a welcome one.

His role as captain of Arsenal’s U21s shows he possesses leadership qualities, which could prove valuable after the exit of Abbey. If a move goes through, he’ll be looking to adjust to first-team football swiftly to have a quick impact in Berkshire.